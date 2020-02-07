KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: February 7th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Overnight tonight, low temperatures will fall close to average, bottoming out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some snow-pack will remain over the Rolling Plains. There, lows will fall into the middle and lower 20s. We will keep a partly cloudy sky across the area, with winds out of the east-southeast around 5-10 MPH.

Saturday will be a fairly seasonal day across the South Plains. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s under a parlty cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Clouds will increase across the region on Sunday. Highs will peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will shift to the north around 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows will remain close to average, falling into the middle and upper 20s.

Monday through Wednesday of next week could pose another threat of winter weather. The missing ingredients appears to be the abundant moisture and colder temperatures necessary to form sleet and snow. However, if we are able to get more moisture into the region, and colder air moves further to the south, we could be dealing with another wintry mess across the area. The forecast right now will call for a cold rain during the day, and a rain/snow mix overnight Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 20s each night. Again, this system is a few days out. We will continue to monitor the forecast, and we will keep you advised.

More sunshine will make its way through the clouds on Thursday. High temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be cool out of the north, ranging between 5-10 MPH.

Next Friday will be slightly below average with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunshine will return to the region, but we will still feel quite chilly.

