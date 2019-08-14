KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 14th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- It is the first day of school for Lubbock ISD and it is going to be a good one out there. We're looking at a few clouds as you head out, with seasonal conditions. Lubbock will expect to see mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with a high temperature of 93°. We'll still see the wind at 10-15 mph tomorrow. Skies will remain mostly sunny as well. Area-wide, highs will climb up between one-to-three degrees. Lubbock will hit a high of 94° on Thursday.

