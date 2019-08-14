KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 14th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 89.
Tonight: Isolated storms overnight. Low 69.
Tomorrow: Heating up. PM isolated storms. High 94.
A great first day of school is on tap with comfortable temperatures to start the day, and even refreshing high temperatures this afternoon. While we won’t see the triple digits, you still want to make sure you’re staying hydrated throughout the day as it will still be warm. Today will remain dry, but things will change this evening. Isolated showers and storms will develop late tonight and continue overnight. Most of the activity will clear out by early morning, leaving behind a few clouds and dry conditions for the morning commute.
The warm up will begin tomorrow as temperatures rebound back into the mid 90s. You’ll want to pack the umbrella over the next couple of days as afternoon isolated rain chances continue through the weekend.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
