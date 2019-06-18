KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 18th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TODAY: Severe storms are possible once again as we head into the late afternoon hours on Tuesday! A level 3 enhanced risk (orange region below) has been issued for severe storms in our area. Damaging hail greater than 1 inch in diameter, winds over 60 MPH and heavy rain will all be possible with today’s storms. Storms will begin to fire after 4 PM Tuesday evening. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s today, with breezy winds out of the southwest around 8 to 12 MPH.

TONIGHT: Shower and storms will continue through the early overnight hours, bringing damaging winds and hail with them. Our severe threat will diminish after midnight. Overnight lows will drop down into the middle 60s across the region, with winds out of the southwest between 12 and 15 MPH. Storms should exit earlier tonight, so hopefully we can rest easier.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 90s as we head into your Wednesday. We will see more sunshine across the region, but we still have the potential to see an isolated shower or storm Wednesday evening, especially across northeastern portions of our area. Winds will shift out of the northwest around 7 to 10 MPH.

REMAINDER OF THE WEEK: Drier conditions will move into our area on Thursday, allowing for abundant sunshine across the region. Highs will soar into the triple digits on Thursday and Friday! Friday is the first official day of Summer! Be sure to practice sun safety this week, and look before you lock!

Have a great day!

-Jacob

