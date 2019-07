LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the 'Fields for 84' campaign:

Democrat Samantha Carrillo Fields will officially launch her campaign for Representative of Texas’ House District 84 on Tuesday, July 23rd at 4:00 p.m. on the north steps outside of the Dunbar College Preparatory Academy gymnasium in Historic East Lubbock.

Fields is running on a platform to increase access to healthcare, including Medicaid expansion, address the persistent problem of public education funding, and speak for both sides of the aisle when it comes to green energy and climate change.