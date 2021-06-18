KAMC, KLBK give back for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — In honor of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day, the team went out to give back to the community and volunteered with different organizations.

Many of the team landed at the Children’s Home of Lubbock. Beginning bright and early, the Children’s Home put us right to work moving things out of a cottage into a bigger house in the front of the property.

The Mason house recently went through renovations and was ready for the children to move in.

We moved fast to get most of the boxes moved before the children came back from their field trip.

Children’s Home of Lubbock’s Team Lead Holly Williams said the additional volunteers couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The kids already had a field trip planned. It was kind of like the perfect day to do this. So, they’re at the main event right now having a great time,” Williams said.

The volunteers push to get most of the heavy lifting finished before the little ones get back.

“They’ll be able to help decorate toys and that kind of stuff. They’ll get to be a part of the process, but the heavy chaotic part is done,” Williams said.

The Children’s Home’s Zoe Hernandez said they were thankful to have more help to get things done before the day really heated up.

“Oh, yes. I mean, the more hands, the better,” Hernandez said. “You guys are great to come out here and all the volunteers. They’re just such a great asset to us. So yes, thank you very much.”

Other Nexstar team members went to help paint and bake sweets at the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House’s Program Manager Cindy Antonello said they are always grateful when they get people to help.

“We’re always in need of volunteers, individuals and group volunteers to come help us do chores around the house,” said Antonello. “We’re just like your house except 17 times bigger.”