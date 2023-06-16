LUBBOCK, Texas — In honor of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day, KLBK and KAMC employees spent Friday morning volunteering at three local organizations.

The teams volunteered at High Point Village, Haven Animal Care Shelter and YWCA. Between the three organizations, volunteers spent the day cutting grass, organizing storage and cleaning dog kennels.

“We do this once-a-year. Nexstar likes to give back to the community. It gets the whole company involved, so it’s not just Lubbock – it’s all around the nation. It’s just important, one day a year to give back as an organization and Nexstar is really proud to do that,” said advertising representative Anthony Zuniga.

