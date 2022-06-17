LUBBOCK, Texas — Staff members with KAMC, KLBK and EverthingLubbock.com volunteered for projects at the Texas Boys & Girls Ranch, Early Learning Centers of Lubbock and Habitat for Humanity on Friday.

They did so for Nexstar’s National Founder’s Day of Caring. Nexstar Founder, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook established the day to take place every year, during the third week of June.

“Employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets are given paid time-off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community,” a statement from Nexstar said.

“The idea is to enable our employees to make a personal commitment to make the community a better place for everyone.”

