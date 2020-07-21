KAMC meteorologist participating in COVID-19 vaccine test trials

LUBBOCK, Texas – KAMC Weekend Meteorologist Lance Blocker was selected to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine test trial being developed by Moderna and sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Blocker, a Georgia native was among 110 Americans selected for the test trials back in late March. Blocker was given two doses of the MRNA-1273 vaccine and also received a small financial stipend.

“I fully trust these folks,” said Blocker. “These are the smartest people in the world working on this thing.”

Blocker said he has had heavy fatigue and mild shortness of breath as side effects.

When I was given the opportunity to participate in this, it was really a no brainer because if there’s a risk, they already know about it,” said Blocker.

Researchers said the MRNA 1273 vaccine showed promising data with the 110 participants. Because the vaccine produces “essential” antibodies and is safe for humans, Moderna plans to expand the test trials to 30,000 Americans by the end of summer 2020.