Today: It will be an almost perfect day across West Texas with sunny skies and a light breeze. The afternoon high will be near 70°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last into tonight as lows stay mild. Temperatures will be near 40°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine will stick around tomorrow but the winds will start to pick up. The afternoon high will reach 73°in Lubbock and will be even higher east of the Caprock.

School is back in session! This morning you will need a jacket as you head out the door because it still feels like Winter, but Spring makes an appearance by the afternoon. This will be our least windy day through the rest of the work week so get outside and enjoy the evening once the kids are out of school and you are off work.

Winds will finally be light today moving in from the west at five to 15 miles per hour. This will lead to warmer conditions than yesterday as we approach the upper 60’s and lower 70’s by the heat of the day. Even warmer conditions make their way into the South Plains tomorrow with stronger winds and the chance for elevated fire weather.

Highs tomorrow are likely to be the warmest we have had so far into 2023. We will make it into the mid 70’s in Lubbock and the upper 70’s east of the Caprock. This is only the beginning to a windy week because Wednesday we will have plenty of blowing dust and tumbleweeds as gust get up to 60 miles per hour.

Temperatures will stay cold this morning and a warm afternoon will follow with highs in the lower to mid 70’s. This will be our best day through the work week because it won’t be too windy. Breezy conditions pick up tomorrow before we have a windy Wednesday. Temperatures will be more seasonal by Thursday but we will warm again by the weekend.

Have a great morning!

-Shelby Mac

