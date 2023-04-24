Today: Cloudy and cooler than average temperatures. 10% chance of drizzle. High of 58°.

Tonight: Isolated showers this evening. Lows around 49°.

Tomorrow: Warm front will increase precipitation chances tomorrow afternoon. 20% chance of thunderstorms. High of 79°

Low stratus clouds will keep skies overcast and temperatures cool this afternoon. Rain chances are slim for most of today. Light drizzle likely through the early afternoon. A 10% chance of isolated showers late this evening.

Rain chances will increase tomorrow as the warm front from the south gives lift to the moisture. Thunderstorms possible across the South Plains and areas that do see these showers will likely see the greatest accumulation from this event.

Rain chances will last until Wednesday morning, where skies will clear after sunset. Conditions will be very different in the second half of this week when temperatures return to the 70s with lots of sunshine.