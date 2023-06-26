Today: Sunny and hot conditions this afternoon. High of 100°.

Tonight: Clear skies and cooling temperatures overnight. Low of 74°.

Tomorrow: Breezy with very hot afternoon high temperatures. High 108°.

Heat advisories in place across much of West Texas for this afternoon. Anyone in the highlighted areas are advised to avoid outdoor and practice heat safety. Staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen is recommended.

Heatwave is expected to continue until Thursday. Friday Temperatures return to the 90s and are expected to cool further for the weekend. Slight chance of rain for the end of the week.