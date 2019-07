LUBBOCK, Texas — The KAMC over-the-air signal will be off the air for a few hours Wednesday morning while crews install a antenna at a higher position on our tower at 7403 University Avenue.

Viewers on most cable systems will continue to see our programming.

We will have the latest updates and breaking news including network coverage (with live-streaming) about the Robert Mueller testimony our KAMC Facebook page and everythinglubbock.com.