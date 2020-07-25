KAMC PM Weather Webcast July 24th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low of 72°. Winds ESE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 92°. Winds out of the ESE, 10-20 MPH.

We are currently under a mostly clear sky this evening across the South Plains and the few clouds that will remain should move out overnight. This will make for a pleasant evening across the region!

Ready for a pleasant weekend? We are too! High pressure will dominate the region, so rain chances go to zero. But wait, there is more! High temps will top out in the low-90s both Saturday and Sunday for the Hub City! Lows will continue to range from the middle 60s to middle 70s.

Here is the bigger story: Tropical Storm Hanna. As of now, we expect just a minor impact to our region thanks to the landfalling tropical system. I say “tropical system” because Hanna may be a weak hurricane upon arrival to the southeast Texas coast. Along the coast, storm surge of 2-3 feet will be likely with up to 12 inches of rain and wind gusts nearing 90 MPH. So what does that mean for us? As Hanna moves inland, it will contain the standard tropical moisture of any land falling system. This moisture could (emphasis on could) help to enhance rainfall coverage and intensity for our area in the middle of next week. This remains to be seen; we are simply too far out to have true degree of confidence, but we will continue to monitor. Stay tuned for additional updates to the forecast!

For the start of your week, we will continue to see dry conditions across the South Plains. Rain chances increase Tuesday through Thursday with the approach of a trough from the northwest. By the end of next week, high pressure will build into the region, erasing our rain chances and increasing our temperatures. Thursday and Friday are headed into the mid-90s and we expect the warming trend to continue with temperatures approaching 100° next week.

Please continue to mask-up and enjoy the weekend! I hope you have a chance to enjoy the pleasant weather ahead!

-Lance

