Local News

KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab severe weather updates for May 20

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 12:54 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 12:56 PM CDT

KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab severe weather updates for May 20

LUBBOCK, Texas - Severe storms are expected across the South Plains and Rolling Plains Monday afternoon and evening. 

Use the live video player above to watch severe weather updates from KAMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Roberts and staff from the Storm Team Weather Lab.

App users might need to CLICK HERE to see the live video stream. 

The video player will automatically start and stop as members of the weather team go live with reports. 

Related Content:

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected