Today: Hot and breezy again today. High of 100°.

Tonight: Clear skies and decreasing winds overnight. Low of 72°.

Tomorrow: Seasonally average highs are back. Afternoon temperatures will peak at 94°.

The South Plains has one more day left in the heatwave before seasonally average highs return for the weekend. The cooler temperatures will bring rain chances back t the region starting Friday Night.

This break in the heatwave is likely to last into early next week before temperatures climb back into the triple digits by the end of the week. The weekend rain event is expected to finish early Monday morning.