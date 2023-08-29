Today: Isolated showers this afternoon. High of 90°.

Tonight: Additional thunderstorms possible overnight. Low of 66°.

Tomorrow: Mid 90s return late in the day. High of 94°.

10% chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. National weather service anticipates that The strongest storms will be capable of producing brief heavy rainfall along with the potential for a few strong wind gusts to 50 mph.

Temperatures will remain seasonally average for today before starting to climb back into a heatwave by the end of the week. Keep the summer clothes in the closet and the sunscreen at arms reach because it is expected to be hot.