Today: After the isolated showers this morning skies will remain mostly cloudy for today. High of 84°.

Tonight: Thunderstorms return late this afternoon and evening. 40% chance of rain, likely to hit Lubbock around 10pm. Low of 60°.

Tomorrow: More showers possible for the early morning, making the roadways flooded. High of 87°.

Few showers came through the South Plains early this morning. South side of Lubbock received some rain while the north side of town received no measurable precipitation from the event. Skies will remain cloudy for most of the day until new rain comes in from the west late this afternoon. Showers possible overnight into tomorrow morning.

After the showers move out tomorrow morning skies will stay cloudy through the middle of the afternoon before clearing. Friday is expected to sill feel humid due to leftover moisture from the recent storms. This weekend dryer conditions will return with seasonally average temperatures.