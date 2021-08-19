KAMC Weather Webcast August 19, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Weather Forecaster Madison Hartin has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies for this evening with the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms in the early evening. low will be near 71°.

Tomorrow: One or two isolated showers may pop up during the afternoon producing some areas of heavy rain. Highs in the Low 90’s°.

Tomorrow Night : Partly cloudy skies expected along with more rain chances across the South Planes. Low temperature around 70°.

Scattered thunderstorms possible for Friday afternoon and evening due to a weak front coming into our area. Mostly cloudy skies to the south east and some areas of heavier rain could produce localized flooding

Some isolated showers spotted this afternoon on the Overton Sky View Camera. Storm quickly dissipated in a matter of minutes leaving mostly sunny skies in its place.

More rain chances going into this weekend for Friday and Saturday. Sunday we will see a return of sunnier skies to our area and a warm start to the work week. Highs are expected to stay in the mid to lower 90’s for the rest of the week with low temperatures in the lower 70’s and upper 60’s.

Have a great evening!

-Madison Hartin