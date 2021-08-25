KAMC Weather Webcast August 25, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Weather Forecaster Madison Hartin has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clear conditions of this afternoon expected to continue into this evening. Low Temperature around 70°.

Tomorrow: Some clouds possible tomorrow morning, quickly dissipating into sunny skies. High temperature expected to be 93°.

Tomorrow Night: Continuing to see clear skies as we head into tomorrow night. Low around 68°.

Clear skies seen across the South Planes region today. A few small clouds spotted on the Overton Skyview Camera overlooking downtown Lubbock. Much of the region still seeing haze in the atmosphere due to the wildfires on the west coast

Climate Prediction is anticipating that much of the Midwest will likely be experiencing above average temperatures. Lubbock expected to stay at average or slightly above normal temperatures for this time of year,

As the tropics have started to become active we are currently monitoring a system in the Gulf of Mexico with a high chance of becoming Tropical Storm Ida. Currently the most likely path for this system is that it will make landfall in Louisiana then travel east. This will cause above average rainfall totals for this region. The southwest is also likely to see above average rainfall due to monsoon moisture from the pacific ocean.

Mostly Sunny skies in Lubbock for the rest of the week into this weekend. Rain chances come back into the forecast early next week due to a weak cold front that could cause our region to see cooler temperatures again.

Have a great night!

-Madison Hartin