KAMC Weather Webcast July 23, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: After a few showers have popped up this morning in the southwesterly corner of The South Plains, we will start to dry out through the afternoon. Our high today will reach 92°.

Tonight: A chance for isolated thunderstorms and showers will come back into the forecast through our dinner time hours and stick around overnight. The low today will be about 70°.

Tomorrow: Isolated thunderstorms and showers come back into the forecast tomorrow night after a few more clouds come into the forecast. The afternoon high will get close to 94°.

Most of The South Plains have stayed dry today with a mild start to our Friday. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60’s and while dew point temperatures stay low, we will have crisp conditions. The southwesterly corner of the area has a higher dew point due to the showers that have started to pop-up, but they will start to slack off through the mid-morning.





We will stay dry through the lunch time hours and into the afternoon, but showers come into the forecast by the evening. During the heat of the day highs will reach the lower 90’s, and we can expect isolated thunderstorms across The South Plains. These will be your typical summer thunderstorms with some places getting light showers and some places getting more heavy rain!

Through the weekend we will stay mostly dry through the day with clouds building in. The chance for more isolated thunderstorms is in the forecast for tomorrow night. Temperatures will continue to increase into the lower to mid 90’s.

Chances for rani will start to pick up this evening and last through the overnight hours. Highs today will get into the lower 90’s, as we continue to heat up going into the weekend. Tomorrow will be very similar to today with a few isolated showers popping up into the night and highs in the lower to mid 90s. Each day we will see higher temperatures. While the atmosphere stays unstable, because of an upper level anticyclone moving into the area, we will continue to see a chance for rainfall .

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx