KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: December 11th, 2019

TONIGHT: As we head into the overnight hours tonight, cloud coverage will remain across the region. This will keep our temperatures a bit on the mild side, only falling into the middle and upper 30s. This will hinder our view of the last full moon on the decade! Winds will also be breezy overnight, gusting over 20 MPH out of the southwest at times.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will be warmer across the region tomorrow. We will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s thanks to more sunshine during the afternoon. Winds will shift to the west-northwest as a weak cold front passes through the area. By the time Friday morning rolls around, temperatures will have fallen into the lower 30s and upper 20s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Friday and Saturday will be much warmer across the region. High temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 60s on both days. Winds will be light out of the northwest, creating a comfortable evening on both days. We will have a mostly sunny sky across the region, so be sure to get out and take advantage of the wonderful weather. Overnight lows will warm from the lower and middle 30s on Friday night into the upper 30s and lower 40s on Saturday night.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Our forecast becomes a bit trickier as we head into the latter half of the weekend. Models are currently in a disagreement on when our next cold front will arrive. This will have a major impact on our temperatures. For now, we are going with highs in the lower 60s on Sunday. Sunday night is when we are currently thinking the cold front will start to move through the region. This will allow lows to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Monday morning. We could see a few rain showers ahead of the front late Sunday night into Monday morning. Expecting all liquid form right now. Highs will be much colder on Monday, only topping out in the middle 40s. We will see a clearing sky by the afternoon with winds gusting out of the north over 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows will plummet Monday night. We will wake up with lows in the lower to middle 20s by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Highs on Tuesday will warm to near 50 degrees. We will have a mostly sunny sky across the area with light winds out of the west. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 20s under a clear sky.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be a very seasonal day across western Texas! Highs will peak in the lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight, clouds will increase as our next storm system approaches. Lows will fall into the lower 30s by sunrise on Thursday.

