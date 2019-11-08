KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: November 7th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will not move too much overnight tonight. We will fall down close to freezing by Friday morning with areas of patchy fog and freezing drizzle possible. Take it slow out on the roadways this evening! Bridges and overpasses could have a few icy spots on them.

FRIDAY: As more sunshine filters into the area, high temperatures will climb into the middle 50s! Winds will shift to the southwest around 5-10 MPH. We will remain dry, with a few clouds across the region. Overnight temperatures will fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s. By Saturday morning, low temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see our high temperatures return close to average on Saturday in the middle 60s, and above average on Sunday in the middle 70s! We will see a partly cloudy sky on Saturday transition into a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday. Saturday night will be chilly, with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. Our next cold front will arrive Sunday night. Temperatures will quickly plummet close to freezing overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

MONDAY: High temperatures on Monday will occur at midnight. That means temperatures will continually fall throughout the day behind a very strong cold front. Winds will gust close to 40 MPH at times. We will have limited moisture associated with this system. We may have just enough moisture and atmospheric lift to give us a few snow showers throughout the day on Monday. No snow accumulation is expected at this time. We will keep the clouds around Monday night as lows fall into the lower 20s and upper 10s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be another well-below average day across the South Plains. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We will see more sunshine return to the area, with winds out of the south around 5-10 MPH. Overnight, temperatures will fall back below freezing, bottoming out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: We will still be below average for Wednesday and Thursday, but high temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s on both days. Overnight lows will remain above freezing, dropping into the middle and upper 30s. Some patchy frost will still be possible.

Stay warm friends!

-Ron

Facebook: Ron Roberts KAMC

Twitter: RonRoberts.TV