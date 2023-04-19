Today: Red Flag Warning today. Breezy and Hot this afternoon. High of 89°.

Tonight: Clear and dry evening. Low of 48°.

Tomorrow: Back to seasonally average temperatures. High of 75°

Similar conditions to yesterday on the South Plains. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in affect from noon-11pm. Strong winds and low relative humidity creating conditions ideal for fires to spread. Please avoid any activities or machinery that involve flames or sparks today. Check local burn bans and if you do see fire report it immediately to local authorities.

Winds will finally calm tomorrow and temperatures will return to seasonally average. Hazy skies likely for Friday night so indoor plans are recommended for that evening. Next rain chance as soon as Sunday with a 10% chance of isolated showers.

Stay safe and have a nice day!