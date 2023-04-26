Today: Another round of potentially severe thunderstorms possible for this afternoon. 20% chance of rain. High of 70°.

Tonight: 10% chance of rain tonight. Strong winds from the west. Low of 39°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies and seasonally average temperatures. High of 77°

The South Plains saw its first severe weather event of the season Tuesday evening. Strong thunderstorms created localized flooding, golf ball sized hail, and 90 mph wind gusts. One confirmed tornado in Dickens County that leveled one convenience store and took the roofs of of several other buildings.

Another round of thunderstorms possible for this afternoon and evening in the North and East areas of the South Plains. The showers to the east have a marginal risk of becoming severe again.

Tomorrow we will see a return to sunny skies and seasonally average highs before rain chances return to the South Plains for Friday evening. 10% of showers, likely to last into early Saturday morning before skies clear in the afternoon. Warm front expected to bring temperatures back into the 80s.