Today: Hot with sun clouds, but as the afternoon continues the sun will be shining with a high of 98°

Tonight: Fairly warm evening with a low of 75° and a 20% chance of seeing some isolated showers.

Tomorrow: Triple digits are back into the forecast with a high of 104°, making it the hottest day that we have seen yet this week! Nocturnal showers are expected to be present yet again.

The Storm Prediction Center is putting a great majority of the eastern half of the South Plains at a marginal risk of thunderstorms to develop through the evening time. If thunderstorms do develop from this event, high wind gusts are looking to be the biggest threat. This weather system will be setting us up for more rain opportunities as we continue into the weekend.

Locally we are not expected to hit triple digit temperatures for todays’ forecast, but for the remainder of the week that’s a different story. Isolated showers today will only bring some of us rain but chances increase all the way into Sunday.