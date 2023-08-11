Today: Triple digits are back into the forecast with a high of 105°. Lubbock will be under a heat advisory along with 90% of the South Plains. This will be in effect from 1pm-9pm.

Tonight: Warm overnight temperature of 76° accompanied by evening showers.

Tomorrow: High of 103° with P.M. isolated thunderstorm chances as well.

Sunny and hot today! Triple digits bringing extreme heat of 111° to those who are on the eastern side of the Caprock. With that being said, it is extremely important to make heat safety is being practiced for today in terms of hydration and limiting sun exposure.

The good news is that isolated showers will began to come back into out region starting this afternoon/evening along with the possibility of this system sticking around until Sunday. Some may see more accumulation than others, but chances are forecasted 20% including today and tomorrow. Majority of these storms will be nocturnal and have the potential to carry into the overnight mark. However, the triple digit heat seems to be sticking around throughout the weekend too. Monday is looking like the coolest day we have seen yet!