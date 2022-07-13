Today: Few clouds this morning, likely to dissipate by this afternoon. Morning low around 74°.

Tonight: The chance for isolated showers tries to move back in this afternoon and could last into tonight. These showers will be concentrated to the western part of the South Plains. High near 99°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies and Hot conditions are the focus of Thursday. Highs across the region are likely to reach 100°.

Important to remember the dangers that can come with extreme heat. While working or relaxing outside remember to stay hydrated. It is recommended to drink two glasses of water for every one flavored beverage (coffee, tea, soda, etc…) that is consumed. Wearing sunscreen is important protection this time of year. UV Index for the rest of the week is projected to be in the extreme level at 11.5. Dress appropriately for high temperatures and take breaks when possible.

The rest of the week and next week are shaping up to continue the heatwave. Precipitation is not likely and the high temperature and constant sun will dry out the South Plains even more.

Stay Safe and have a great afternoon!

-Madison Hartin