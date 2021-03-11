Kandi Stephens named head coach, Coronado High School volleyball

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock ISD on Thursday announced Kandi Stephens as the head coach for Coronado High School volleyball.

Stephens has been an assistant coach since 2019 and also teaches mathematics at Coronado.

The following is a statement from the Lubbock ISD:

Kandi Stephens has been named head coach of the volleyball program at Coronado High School. Stephens has served as the Mustangs’ assistant coach since 2019. She has extensive coaching experience in Lubbock ISD, coaching volleyball, basketball, and track at Alderson Middle School and Lubbock High School since 2006.

Stephens also teaches mathematics at Coronado. In addition to teaching algebra at Coronado, she has also served at Matthews Learning Center, Atkins Middle School, Alderson Middle School, Lubbock High School, and Estacado High School teaching all levels of mathematics.

Stephens also serves as the head volleyball coach for Next Level Volleyball Club. She has experience coaching all ages and skill levels, from beginner to elite.

Stephens graduated magna cum laude from Texas Tech University in 2006, with a B.A. in mathematics and minor in secondary education. She also attended William Jewell College in Missouri, where she played volleyball for the Cardinals and was selected Academic All-America.

“Coronado High School has a long-standing tradition of excellence,” said Stephens. “In my two years at Coronado, I have found a home with our students, athletes, staff, and administration. I couldn’t be more excited to take the reins and lead our volleyball program into a new era. I am 100% committed to our Mustangs’ success on the court, in the classroom, and beyond high school.