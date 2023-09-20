LUBBOCK, Texas — Kane Brown’s “In the Air” 2024 tour will make a stop in Lubbock on Friday, April 26, a press release stated on Wednesday morning.

The show will be at United Supermarkets Arena. Rising country star Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee will also perform. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on September 28 at 10:00 a.m.

The tour announcement came just after Brown received the ACM Honors International Award honor for his contributions to country music.

You can register here for the pre-sale that begins Tuesday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m. ET.