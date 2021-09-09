Kane Brown to perform at United Supermarkets Arena

The following is a press release from United Supermarkets Arena:

LUBBOCK, Texas– Kane Brown and his Worldwide Beautiful Tour comes to United Supermarkets Arena this Friday, September 10 with special guests Chris Lane and Restless Road. Tickets for the originally scheduled date of May 1, 2021 will be honored at this new date.



Limited tickets are available at www.selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000, and Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets.*

IMPORTANT SHOW INFORMATION FOR CONCERT GOERS:

Fans are encouraged to pick up will call tickets in advance of the show. Will call tickets are available at the central Select-a-Seat box office located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (1501 Mac Davis Lane) Thursday 10am-4pm, or Friday 10am-12pm. Any tickets not picked up by this time, will be available at the arena box office beginning at 2pm on the day of the show.

Doors for the event are scheduled to open at 6:00pm with the event beginning at 7:00pm.

Fans are encouraged to carpool and are advised to arrive early to allow plenty of time to park and to avoid last-minute traffic congestion and lines at the door.

Visit the following links for parking and traffic flow/driving information:

VENUE & EVENT POLICIES:

Creating a safe environment is a shared responsibility and we encourage our guests adhere to the various measures and concert policies in place. Our venue COVID-19 Response provides additional information on our continued commitment to help protect each of our valued guests and team members.

Facial masks are strongly encouraged for this event, but not required. If you suspect recent exposure to Covid-19 or not feeling well, please stay home for the safety of other guests, staff and performers.

All patrons and handbags are subject to visual inspection and magnetometer inspection prior to admission to the arena.

The Clear Bag Policy is in effect for this event to help facilitate bag searches in a sanitary fashion. Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″, or small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, may be taken into the venue. An exception may be made for medically necessary items upon inspection.

Large purses and backpacks will not be allowed, and all small bags will be inspected. Patrons who refuse to allow such inspections will be denied entry to the arena. Prohibited items must either be returned to the owner’s vehicle or discarded; the arena will not provide a storage area for these items.

Prohibited items for this event include:

Professional-style cameras & long lens cameras

Video/Audio recording devices including Ipads and GoPro’s

Weapons of any kind (knives, tazers, mace, guns, chains, studded/spiked jewelry, wallet chains, spurs, etc.)

Laser pointers/laser pens/flashlights

Glass containers or cans of any kind

Skate-shoes

Fireworks

Noise makers

Alcoholic beverages

Outside food and beverage

The use of tobacco products of any kind including e-cigarettes

Sticks, poles for signs / banners, selfie sticks, umbrellas

Animals other than aid dogs

Helium balloons

Any item considered a danger to the artist or the public

The arena is a concealed handgun exclusionary zone for this event (guns free). Open carry is prohibited in United Supermarkets Arena at all times.

The Arena is a non-smoking venue. Violators of the facility’s no smoking policy or carrying any of the prohibited items will be subject to ejection from the facility. Re-entry is not permitted during the event.

Fans are advised that lasers, cryo, low fog, haze, flames and strobe lighting effects will be used for this event.

A variety of food and beverage items will be available for purchase at the arena concession stands. Outside food and drink is prohibited.

* Fans are advised that Select-a-Seat of Lubbock is the only authorized ticket sources for this event. United Supermarkets Arena and Select-a-Seat cannot guarantee the authenticity of tickets nor the ability to reprint lost or stolen tickets purchased from unauthorized sources.