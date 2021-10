LUBBOCK, Texas — After night kickoffs in its first four home games of the season, Texas Tech football will begin at 11:00 a.m. when it hosts Kansas State Saturday, October 23.

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1. It will be the first time this season that Texas Tech will appear on a FOX Sports network.

The Red Raiders boast a 5-2 record after they beat Kansas 41-14 Saturday. They are 2-2 in Big 12 play.

A victory over Kansas State would make the team eligible to make a bowl game.