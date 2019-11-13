Kappa Alpha Theta’s ‘Thestasgiving’ celebration benefiting CASA returns to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from CASA of the South Plains:



The Texas Tech chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta is gearing up to host its fourth annual Thetasgiving event benefiting CASA of the South Plains on Thursday, Nov. 15.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Theta’s lodge on Greek Circle and will include a full-course Thanksgiving meal along with live music, a photo booth, and other activities. Tickets can be purchased from any member of Texas Tech Theta for $7 prior to the event or for $10 at the door, with all proceeds going directly to CASA of the South Plains.

“The purpose of Thetasgiving is to raise money for our amazing philanthropy, CASA,” said Addison Fuller, Texas Tech Theta’s co-fundraising director. “What makes it so special is that all of the money raised stays right here in Lubbock which allows us to see the impact we are making.”

CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a non-profit organization that provides children in foster care with a ‘voice’ in the form of a volunteer advocate to help them navigate the child welfare system. These advocates work alongside attorneys and social workers to find the most appropriate and safe home for each child.

While both CASA and Theta have a national presence, Texas Tech Theta uniquely partners with the South Plains’ CASA program on a local level.

“The Thetas have been tremendously valuable partners to CASA,” said CASA of the South Plains Executive Director Jaclyn Morris. “Since 2004, they have donated a total of $81,772 to CASA of the South Plains.”

While Theta hosts multiple events to raise this money for CASA throughout the year, Thetasgiving has historically been one of their most successful fundraisers, attracting college students, community members, and even industry sponsors to participate in a night of food and fun for a good cause.

For this year’s event, Theta hopes to exceed past fundraising efforts and has set a record goal of $10,000. Fuller said these funds are necessary for Theta to be able to support CASA and empower them to serve the community on a broader scale in their donation-dependent operation. CASA uses Theta’s contributions to recruit and train volunteer advocates to serve in Lubbock and in surrounding counties.

“Without [this] crucial support, CASA would not be able to serve the hundreds of children in foster care in our community,” Morris said. “Thetasgiving is a great way for folks to show their support for CASA and be a part of the solution to a community problem.”

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains empowers community members to serve as volunteer Advocates that speak for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the foster care system.

Court Appointed Special Advocates are community members just like you who ensure each foster child’s needs remain a priority in an over-burdened child welfare system while working to find safe, permanent homes for these most vulnerable children.

CASA’s Impact

1. 627 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2018.

2. 317 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 8,636 hours in 2018, saving county taxpayers $474,980 in county paid attorneys’ fees.

3. 246 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer in 2018.

*CASA 2018 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

1. Become a CASA Volunteer.

2. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference!

3. Host a CASA 101 Informational Session – CASA will come to your business and educate your staff about its mission and goals.

About Kappa Alpha Theta

Kappa Alpha Theta was established in 1870 as the first Greek letter fraternity known among women. Theta is built on the values of scholarship, service, leadership, personal excellence, and friendship/sisterhood. For more than 25 years Thetas have stood with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) to impact the lives of children in foster care. As an organization of women committed to spreading the widest influence for good, we have contributed millions of dollars over the years to local and National CASA programs as well as countless volunteer hours.

