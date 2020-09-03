Kat’s Alley Cats helping the stray cat problem in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Non-profit organization, Kat’s Alley Cats, strives to lower the number of community cats.

Kim Ruiz, a volunteer for the non-profit, helps with many proven efforts Kat’s Alley Cats takes to care for community cats. One being a system of TNR, trap, neuter, and return.

“A cat that lives outside does not have a home,” Ruiz said. “Rather than lives in a territory.”

Ruiz said with the use of live traps every cat they receive gets a visit to the vet and is returned to their homes in prevention of inviting new untreated cats to the original cat’s home with. Kat’s Alley Cats partner with local animal rescues for potential rescues if friendly cats and kittens are caught.

“Kat Livingston started this non-profit organization after she saw a need in our community,” Ruiz said.”

Ruiz said the passion that Livingston has makes a great difference and allows the non-profit to pair with companies like Live Oaks South. Kat’s Alley Cats wants to help Lubbock change their view on spay and neuter.

“Kat’s Alley Cats need volunteers for fundraising, we need volunteers for trapping, fostering, community awareness, and volunteers to help with our overall goals,” Ruiz said.

If you would like more information, to volunteer, or donate please the website here.