Keep Levelland Beautiful announces a new Adopt-A-Spot program

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Keep Levelland Beautiful:

Keep Levelland Beautiful provides business, organizations and citizens with a means to help keep the Levelland Community a clean and beautiful place to live, work and play. The program encourages business/citizen participation in beautification projects and litter clean-ups of designated public areas at regular intervals. Levelland Adopt-A-Spot is a partnership between Keep Levelland Beautiful, the City of Levelland and TxDOT.

Sundown State Bank and Hockley County Farm Bureau is the second Adopt-A-Spot location in Levelland. Keep Levelland Beautiful will recognize them on August 16, 2021, at 1:00pm in front of their Adopt A Spot sign at 1722 Avenue H.

Sundown State Bank has been a part of the Levelland community for nearly five decades. They have developed a reputation as a modern, state of the art financial institution without sacrificing the integrity and local decision-making of a smaller bank.

Hockley County Farm Insurance Agency is an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that serves all farmers, ranchers and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs for all Americans.

Levelland is an affiliate of the Keep Texas Beautiful program and the local mission is to improve the community’s appearance through partnerships, education and action. Beautification and litter prevention is a key aspect of community development and important in welcoming visitors as well as our local quality of life. Keep Levelland Beautiful was awarded Gold Status within Keep Texas Beautiful based upon completion of litter prevention and beautification efforts. In 2020, Levelland won the Governor’s Community Achievement Award.

(Press release from Keep Levelland Beautiful)