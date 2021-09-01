Keep Levelland Beautiful announces Spring/Summer Photo Contest winners

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Keep Levelland Beautiful:

Keep Levelland Beautiful thinks Levelland is Beautiful, and seek pictures that showed the beauty of our city and its people in the Spring/Summer Months. Three volunteers judged 18 entries anonymously. The first-place winner was Beth Walls, second-place winner was Richard Ellis and the third-place winner was Kati Moody. Winners will be presented a certificate and gift cards donated by the local Walmart on September 2, 2021 at 2pm.

Keep Levelland Beautiful will be sponsoring a Fall/Winter Photo Contest which will begin on October 1st and will end January 1st, 2022, with winners being announced in January of 2022. Winners will win Walmart gift cards donated by the local Walmart.

Levelland is an affiliate of the Keep Texas Beautiful program and the local mission is to improve the community’s appearance through partnerships, education and action. Beautification and litter prevention is a key aspect of community development and important in welcoming visitors as well as our local quality of life. Keep Levelland Beautiful was awarded Gold Status within Keep Texas Beautiful based upon completion of litter prevention and beautification efforts. In 2020, Levelland won the Governor’s Community Achievement.

