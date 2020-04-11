Keep Levelland Beautiful named the Keep Texas Beautiful’s April Affiliate of the Month

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce/Keep Levelland Beautiful:

Keep Levelland Beautiful was name the Keep Texas Beautiful April Affiliate of the Month. This campaign recognized the diverse organization working hard to jeep Texas beautiful and gives each affiliate the opportunity to tell their story. Each affiliate of the month writes a blog post sharing stories of their organization.

Keep Texas Beautiful is a network of dedicated Texans working together to make our state the best place to live, work and play. We equip local partners and affiliates with the tools they need to build vibrant, engaged communities. Founded in 1967, Keep Texas Beautiful has more than 50 years of experience deploying resources for local clean-up, recycling, and youth engagement efforts. Everything we do is focused on mobilizing volunteers to take action across the state. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, we lead nearly 300 affiliates and reach 17 million Texans annually. We are proudly based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.ktb.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @keeptxbeautiful.

Levelland is an affiliate of the Keep Texas Beautiful program and the local mission is to improve the community's appearance through partnerships, education and action.

(News release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce/Keep Levelland Beautiful)