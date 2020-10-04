Keep Levelland Beautiful receives a Hockley County Endowment grant

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Keep Levelland Beautiful:

Hockley County Endowment, an Affiliate of Community Foundation of West Texas, has recognized Keep Levelland Beautiful with a 2020 grant to continue work on Levelland’s Railroad Beautification Project.

The Hockley County Endowment Advisory Board will be joined with Watco Railroad Companies, Lubbock & Western Railway along with Keep Levelland Beautiful to commemorate the completion of the Progressive Place Bungalow Beautification Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Progressive Place and Highway 114 on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

Railroad bungalows, also known as switch boxes, located on Highway 114 in Levelland are being wrapped with artwork depicting the area. Themes for each bungalow will include oil, soil, education and the City of Mosaics. Bungalows are the housing units for signals and communication computers that control switches, crossings, and other such controls, relaying information to the rail traffic control. Artwork was developed and donated by Nicole Campbell with Smith South Plains.

The Hockley County Endowment was created in 2006 as the first regional affiliate of Community Foundation of West Texas – the Community Foundation for the Texas South Plains. The Hockley County Endowment is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Hockley County.

Levelland is an affiliate of the Keep Texas Beautiful program and the local mission is to improve the community’s appearance through partnerships, education and action. Beautification is a key aspect of community development and important in welcoming visitors as well as our local quality of life. If anyone is interested in a bungalow, please call Kelly Adams at 894-3157.

(News release from Keep Levelland Beautiful)