LEVELLAND, Texas — Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) has recognized Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) as a recipient of a 2022 Green Bag Grant.

According to a press release from KTB, 10 affiliate communities will share $25,000 to support educational and programmatic opportunities relating to sustainability, recycling, litter prevention, beautification and water conservation.

The funding comes from H-E-B and Central Market.

KLB has received $1,750 to support a proposed electronic recently event that will be held in April 2023, the press release said.

KTB will also provide additional social media and marketing support.

In addition to Levelland, the affiliate communities of Laredo, Mansfield, Midland, Missouri City,

Palacios, Pharr, Sugar Land, Real County, and Waco also received a Green Bag Grant.