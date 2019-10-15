Keep Levelland Beautiful recipient of Apache Corporation Tree Grant

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Keep Levelland Beautiful:



The Houston-based Apache Corporation is generously providing 50 – five-gallon trees to the Keep Levelland Beautiful program in Levelland, Texas.

Tree planting will begin at 2:00 p.m., October 16th at the Levelland ISD Academics Beginning Center, 1412 East Ellis in Levelland, Texas, and then will continue to Lobo Lake Park south of the Levelland Chamber of Commerce, 1101 Ave H.

Launched in 2005, the Apache Tree Grant Program has donated more than 4.6 million trees to nonprofit organizations in 17 states. In January 2016, Apache marked the 10-year anniversary of their popular tree giveaway program by donating their 4 millionth tree to Memorial Park in Houston, Texas. Through the program, trees have been donated to a wide variety of nonprofit and governmental organizations, including cities, counties, schools, parks, universities, youth associations, wildlife refuges and community groups. In some cases, Apache employees have volunteered their time to plant the trees. Last year, the program donated over 50,000 trees to 59 nonprofits, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Tree Folks and the city of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The trees are scheduled to arrive in Levelland on Tuesday, October 15th and planting will be Wednesday, October 16th, with the Chamber of Commerce board, Levelland Apache representatives, City Council, Mayor, City Manager, City Parks Department and Levelland ISD personnel present. The trees will be planted in many parks throughout the along with grounds at Levelland ISD.

Trees are an invaluable natural resource. They beautify our neighborhoods, provide habitat for wildlife and even help to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. It’s estimated that an individual tree can remove 48 pounds of carbon dioxide per year from the atmosphere.

(New release from Keep Levelland Beautiful)