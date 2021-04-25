Keep Levelland Beautiful recognized as Gold Star Affiliate by Keep Texas Beautiful

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Keep Levelland Beautiful:

Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Keep Levelland Beautiful a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation granted to 70 affiliates of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates. Gold Star recognition is the membership recognition highest status any community affiliate can achieve.

In 2004, the organization introduced the concept of Gold Star recognition to reward those communities who sought to go above and beyond the established requirements. To remain in good standing with KTB, community affiliates must submit a report, pay dues, attend training and participate in a KTB-endorsed activity annually.

To achieve Gold Star status, affiliates must share information on their mission and goals, answer questions about their economic development and diversity and inclusion practices or participate in the Beautify Texas Awards or Governor’s Community Achievement Awards programs and provide a letter of support from their community. KTB will formally recognize Gold Star communities during its 54th Annual Conference in June.

“Our affiliates are the backbone of our organization. We are proud to honor those going above and beyond to keep their communities clean and beautiful,” says Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “Our Gold Star Affiliates are educating and engaging community members, actively recruiting and managing volunteers, hosting cleanup and beautification events throughout their community and so much more.”

In 2020 alone, KTB affiliates engaged 20,917 volunteers who contributed 37,857 hours to collect 1 million pounds of waste and recyclables from Texas roadways, trails, and waterways. Keep Levelland Beautiful successfully implemented programs to clean up litter, reduce and recycle waste, educate local citizens, and beautify and enhance the local community.

2020 was a year with many of many challenges and changes, however, Keep Levelland Beautiful was able to continue to beautify and educate the citizens of Levelland. Keep Levelland Beautiful was named the 2020 Governor’s Community Achievement Award winner for their population category, picked up 7935 lbs. of litter during the Fall Sweep and had a record 247 entries in the Keep Levelland Beautiful Don’t Mess with Texas Art Contest.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of Keep Levelland Beautiful, they deserve the recognition and praise for this honor.” said Special Projects Manager Kelly Adams. She goes on to say “the guidance from Keep Texas Beautiful has been imperative to build a strong program and to be recognized as a Gold Star Affiliate two years in a row.”

Keep Levelland Beautiful

Levelland is an affiliate of the Keep Texas Beautiful program and the local mission is to improve the community’s appearance through partnerships, education and action.

About Keep Texas Beautiful Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is a non-profit organization dedicated to making Texas the best place to live, work, and play by deploying resources for community improvement projects, clean-ups, and youth engagement efforts across the state. Through our Keep Texas Recycling program, we provide assistance and education to support recycling in rural and underserved communities.

Everything we do is focused on mobilizing volunteers to take action by providing them with tools, resources, and training. Our fieldwork includes research on best practices for litter reduction along with the development of community programs to prevent the flow of litter to the Gulf.

Founded in 1967, Keep Texas Beautiful’s work is driven by its network of nearly 300 affiliate member communities, volunteers, and supporters that reach 17 million Texans annually. For more information and to find your closest affiliate, visit www.ktb.org. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

(News release from Keep Levelland Beautiful)