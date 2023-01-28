LUBBOCK, Texas — Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) and South Plains College (SPC) are teaming up for the Darrel the Barrel Trick Shot Showdown.

According to a press release from KLB, the event takes place at the SPC Dome during halftime of the women’s and men’s games at 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Monday, January 30.

KLB said SPC students will take trick shots during half-time using the Don’t mess with Texas Darrel the Barrel.

“The showdown will highlight the importance of litter prevention and putting trash in a proper receptacles,” said Kelly Hancock, Special Projects Manager for Keep Levelland Beautiful, in the press release.



The shots will be filmed and posted on social media with the following hashtags #Dontmesswithtexas, #trashshowdown and tag @DontmesswithTexas.

Keep Levelland Beautiful will submit the video to Don’t mess with Texas Campaign for a chance to win swag and other prizes.