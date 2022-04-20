LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Keep Levelland Beautiful:

Keep Levelland Beautiful has Earth Day programs throughout the day on April 22nd. Christine Mitchell with Ahava Honey Farms will present a bee program at the Levelland Christian School at 9:30 am followed by the students making seed bombs to take home and plant to feed the bees. Cristal Isaacks will be reading the book, HoneyBee to third graders at South Elementary which is about the cycle of life and the habitat in which honeybees live and the students will also be able to make seed bombs for bee’s food to take home.

At 11:00 am the City of Levelland Parks Department and Keep Levelland Beautiful will plant a tree at Kauffman Park to raise awareness of trees and the important role that they please in our environment. Its purpose is to encourage local people to plant trees. Trees are an invaluable natural resource. They beautify our neighborhoods, provide habitat for wildlife and even help to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. The public is welcome to attend the tree planting.

The Chamber of Commerce Marigolds organization will be planting marigold flowers at the Chamber of Commerce at 1101 Avenue H at 2:00 pm. These cheerful flowers will bring beautiful colors and attract butterflies, bees and other beneficial insects along with beautifying Levelland. The public is welcome to attend this event.

Earth Day is held each year on April 22 to help protect the planet from things like pollution and deforestation. The organization encourages taking part in activities like picking up litter and planting trees to make the world a happier, healthier place to live. Keep Levelland Beautiful’s mission is to inspire and empower Texans to keep our communities clean and beautiful through partnerships, education and action!

If you are interested in joining Keep Levelland Beautiful or Marigold’s please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 894-3157.

