(Logo provided in a press release from Keep Levelland Beautiful and the Levelland Chamber of Commerce)

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Keep Levelland Beautiful:

Keep Levelland Beautiful will host a community wide garage sale in conjunction with the 1st Saturday Shopping on the Square Sidewalk Sale on August 6, 2022

Those interested in hosting a garage sale and would like to be promoted on the free Community Wide Garage Sale Face Book Sites go to Levelland Chamber of Commerce Face Book page and fill out the short google document link or call Kelly Adams at the Chamber at 894-3157. A running list of garages participating will be kept and published on Face Book. The garage sales will run from 8 am to 2 pm.

The Trash to Treasure Contest will be People’s Choice this year. Repurpose a piece from the garage sale and take a before and after picture and email to specialevents@levelland.com. Starting on September 1st, watch the Chamber’s Face Book page and vote for your favorite. The winner will receive a $50 gift card to Tractor Supply.

Many downtown merchants will also host sidewalk sales beginning at 10 am on the same day. Make sure and submit your email with your garage sale registration and watch for more coming soon details from Keep Levelland Beautiful, Levelland Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Business Administration and Main Street.

Levelland is an affiliate of the Keep Texas Beautiful program and the local mission is to improve the community’s appearance through partnerships, education and action.

(Press release from Keep Levelland Beautiful)