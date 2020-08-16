Keep Lubbock Beautiful Landscape Recognition Award; Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Keep Lubbock Beautiful:

August is Water Conservation Month, and Keep Lubbock Beautiful, the City of Lubbock Water Department, and Mayor Dan Pope will announce Lubbock’s participation in the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation during the presentation of KLB’s Landscape Recognition Award to Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, LHUCA. The announcement and presentation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, at LHUCA located at 511 Avenue K. The media and public are invited.

Lubbock and residents from more than 4,800 cities across the United States took part in the 2017 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, which promotes water conservation and being water-wise at your home and business.

The Landscape Recognition Award recognizes businesses and organizations that have landscaping that promotes, and encourages, more awareness of water-wise landscaping- which is also being recognized this month during the Water Conservation Challenge. Some of the criteria included in choosing the winning landscapes are more plants than grass, native and/or drought tolerant species and well-maintained planting beds.

The Keep Lubbock Beautiful Advisory Committee selects these winners every other month from nominations received from the public. Photos will be posted online on the Keep Lubbock Beautiful webpage and Facebook page, and each recognized landscape will receive a certificate to commemorate their contribution to keeping Lubbock beautiful.

For eligibility criteria, or to learn more about Keep Lubbock Beautiful, please visit www.mylubbock.us/KLB.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Keep Lubbock Beautiful)