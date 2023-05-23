LUBBOCK, Texas — The Broadway Revitalization Project goes to a public meeting Thursday evening. A $42 million plan in 2021 to either do away with Broadway’s brick paving or replace it with concrete to mimic bricks failed to gain public support.

“The City of Lubbock seeks public input regarding the design of the Broadway corridor,” the city said Tuesday.

The city also invited the public to complete an online survey (mylubbock.us/broadway) with a deadline of June 4, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The city must first seek input from the public based on a 2020 ordinance.

Questions on the online survey included: “Do you think the City Council should move forward with a project to rebuild Broadway?”

Another question was: “There are three sections of Broadway being considered for this project… How important is rebuilding each section to you?”

Official also wanted to know if new brick pavers should be used instead of historic brick.

The public meeting was scheduled for Thursday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K.