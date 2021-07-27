”Keeping It Safe” 2nd Annual Clay Shoot on Friday, July 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEEASE) — The following is a press release from the Legal Aid Society of Lubbock, Inc.:

Legal Aid Society is hosting our second annual Clay shoot fundraiser for the year. July 30th we will be hosting a “Keeping It Safe” Clay Shoot sponsored by Glasheen, Valles & Inderman LLP. This is the second year Glasheen, Valles & Inderman have sponsored this event and we are excited to share this with everyone.

There is still time to register for a team at the event site that morning. Cost of the event is $600 for 5 man team and $500 Law Enforcement team

The registration time will start at 8:30 a.m. Location will be Hub City Clays, 1475 County Road 1.

Come out and support your local Legal Aid Society of Lubbock.

We will provide breakfast burritos, and lunch will be cooked by our Lubbock County Sheriff’s office.

Legal Aid Society of Lubbock was created by the Lubbock County Bar Association over 40 years ago when a group of Lubbock attorneys realized that the need for pro bono legal services far outstripped what they could provide. Since that time, we have provided first rate legal representation to the low-income residents of Lubbock County and have added thirteen other counties in the South Plains. In 2019, we served 1,966 clients. In over 67% of those cases our client had been a victim of domestic violence.

This is one of the ways we continue the work of providing first-rate legal services to those who need us most. We are asking for your support. The proceeds from the event all come directly back to Legal Aid and allow us to continue providing effective counsel to the citizens of Lubbock and the surrounding counties.

