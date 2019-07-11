Keeping your dogs safe during summer heat

LUBBOCK, Texas — Veterinarians warning pet owners to be careful during hot summer days, as the possibility of heat strokes is increasing.

“It can be fatal, if they are out there for too long,” said Eila Machado, veterinarian with Lubbock Animal Shelter. “Depending on the situation it can happen in a matter of minutes to an hour.”

So far, there have only been a minimum amount of cases this year, but veterinarians expect that number to increase further into summer.

“Burned paws are far more common, but we cannot rule out heat strokes,” said Dr, Eric Cunningham, a veterinarian with Live Oak Animal Hospital. “In both cases it can be painful, and dangerous for the animal, and need to be brought in immediately.”

