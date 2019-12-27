Keeping your new gifts safe

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the holidays come to a close, the Lubbock Police Department shared some tips on how to keep your new gifts safe.

Allison Matherly, Public Information Officer for LPD, said that crime is always ongoing and that criminals do not take a break.

She said thieves sometimes monitor trash to see what gifts are in each home. So she recommends breaking boxes down and putting them into bags if possible.

“So you got that brand new big screen TV. It’s got a big box and it’s really easy to see that, ‘Hey, I think that house is a good one to go break into.'”

She said that people should be careful about posting about their new gifts on social media.

“We don’t think about the people that we’re friends with on social media and we’ve been friends with them for a long time,” she said. “We knew them in an elementary school, we love being able to connect to them. We also don’t know those people very well anymore.”



