Kentucky man admits to producing child porn of Lubbock teen

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Kentucky man pleaded guilty and admitted to producing child pornography of a Lubbock 13-year-old, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Edward Wheeler admitted that he enticed the teenager – referred to as Jane Doe in court documents – into creating child pornography. Doe had a personal connection to his wife, Jessica Wheeler.

Wheeler lived in Kentucky while his wife lived in Lubbock.

The case was originally brought to the attention of law enforcement in June 2020 after a relative of his wife logged into her Facebook account and discovered messages between Jessica and Wheeler discussing sexual acts with Doe.

Wheeler instructed his wife and Doe to take “enhancers” that were activated through sexual activity.

Court documents said at one point Wheeler discussed impregnating Doe in order to sell the baby. He told his wife a European agency had offered to buy the baby for $42 billion so they could perform tests on it every four months for 18 years.

This agency – as well as the enhancers – were not actually real, according to court documents.

Wheeler also instructed his wife to take sexually explicit pictures of Doe to track the performance of the enhancers and send them to him via Facebook Messenger.

Jessica Wheeler pleaded guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography in September 2020. According to court documents, she had not been sentenced as of Tuesday. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Wheeler faces at least 15 and up to 30 years in federal prison if the plea deal is accepted.