LUBBOCK, Texas — Keri Thomas, a local businesswoman, announced Tuesday she would run for City Council District 5 to replace Councilman Randy Christian. There are five other people running for this position.

Thomas held a campaign kickoff Tuesday morning at Teddy Jack’s Restaurant, 7205 Milwaukee Ave. She is running as a conservative republican.

The city’s general election will be May 7, 2022, with early voting to start April 25.